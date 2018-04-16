JOHN A. HALEY

Alexander – John Aaron Haley, 77, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Calais Regional Hospital after a long illness, with his loving family at his side. John was born in Milltown, New Brunswick, son of Ned and Ethel Haley on January 26, 1941. Over the years John worked for the City of Calais, Thomas Dicenzo and Atlantic Rehab. John enjoyed visiting with family and friends and doing various mechanical work from his garage at home.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a sister, Annie; a brother, Billy; and two stepsons, William “Bill” and David Niles.

He is survived by his partner, Janet Niles; brothers Joey Haley and his wife Carol and Eddy Haley and his wife Emily, all of Milltown, New Brunswick; two daughters, Kim and Angie of Canada; stepdaughter Debbie Demmons and her husband, Joel of Calais; three stepsons, Kenneth Niles and his wife Lois of Calais, Dana Niles and his wife Betty-Lou and Michael Niles and his wife Justina, all of Alexander; stepdaughter-in-law, Laurie Niles of Baileyville; special friends, Kay Sears, Wendall and Sharon Guitar and Phil and Vicky McVicar; many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

John was always quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 11th at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais, with a memorial service beginning at 1:00 p.m. A committal service will follow at Alexander Cemetery with Pastor Chip Howell officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.MaysFuneralHome.com.