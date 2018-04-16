Lawrence Ronald Lewis passed away on Tuesday April 3, 2018 at Eastern Maine Medical Center surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born in Freeport, Maine on September 24, 1942, son of Carl and Eileen Lewis.

Larry retired from Georgia Pacific Chip-n-Saw Mill after many years as a heavy equipment operator .

He was predeceased by his father Carl Lewis and his grandparents James and Annie Moreside and Clarence and Mary Lewis.

Surviving in addition to his wife Sharon (Preston) Lewis are his mother Eileen Lewis, son David and his wife Holly of East Waterboro, daughter Dawn Robinson and her husband Kevin of Evans Mills, New York; grandchildren Joshua Lewis of Limerick, Gregory Robinson and his wife Robin of Evans Mills, New York, Krystal Kurzenberger and her husband Daniel of Evans Mills, New York; great-grandchildren Eleanor Kurzenberger and Genevieve Robinson of Evans Mills, New York; brothers James Lewis of Charlotte, Dale Lewis of Baileyville, sisters Carlene Eaton of East Hartford, Connecticut and Janet Leighton of Baileyville; and several nieces and nephews.

Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a former member of the Dennys River Sportsman’s Club and the Eddington Salmon Club. He was a die-hard sports fan and enjoyed watching the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox and Nascar.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date in August, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Larry in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation of Maine, 470 Forest Avenue #302, Portland, ME 04101.