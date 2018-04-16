Calais - Matsuko Shiina Nixon, 84, left this earth on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at her home in Calais, Maine, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a caring and loving mother and grandmother who was born to Innosuke and Kisa Shiina on October 10, 1933, in Hokkaido, Japan. On March 20, 1958, she married Tech. Sgt. James W. Nixon, an air traffic controller of the U.S. Air Force, from Calais, Maine, until his death in 1991. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; three brothers, Takeo, Mituo, and Hiroko Shiina all of Japan; a sister Toyoko Wimbush of California; and a step-sister, Ayako Kanazima, of Japan.

She is survived by her sister Teruko Harris, of Virginia; three daughters, Kathy and husband Maurice Barnard of Calais; Barbara and husband John Kimball of Watertown, NY; and Laura and husband Troy Donovan of Calais; three sons, James II and wife Teresa of Virginia; John and wife Terri of Florida; and William (Willie) of Calais; one brother-in-law, John and wife Marina Nixon of Hampden. She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, Phillip, Darrell, and Tiffany Barnard; Brian, Jennifer, and Jason Kimball; James, Brittany, and Toni Nixon; Justin, Jessica, Brianna, Derek, Piper, and Sammy Donovan; and Jacob Carr, Melody McDowell, and Jessica Bailey. She also leaves behind 27 great grandchildren and many friends whom she met during her long life.

Other than her family, there were many things that Matsuko enjoyed doing. In her earlier years she could be seen riding her bike throughout the town and she would usually have one of her grandchildren on the back. To the disappointment of her children, she also enjoyed making clothing for them. In the spring and summer she enjoyed outdoor activities such as gardening, yard work, and building outside projects. In recent years she enjoyed going on car rides, going different places to get an ice cream, and spending time with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also known to some of her grandchildren’s friends as “Grammie.” She was especially fond of the deer and other animals that would come to her yard each day. The deer were her favorites though and she tried to get them to come to her on many occasions. She will be deeply missed by many.

At her request there will not be a service. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.MaysFuneralHome.com.