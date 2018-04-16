PAULINE T. MCCONVEY

Calais – Pauline Thelma McConvey, 90, passed away Monday, April 2, 2018 at Calais Regional Hospital. Pauline was born in Calais on April 17, 1927, daughter of Parker and Addie (Pike) Greenlaw.

She graduated from Calais Academy and married her love, Stanley McConvey. She was a dedicated and devoted wife, spending may years taking care of her beloved Stanley, and later his father. Pauline was a member of First Baptist Church in Calais, and in later years attended the Calais Seventh-day Adventist Church. She enjoyed knitting and baking and was known for her whoopie pies and fudge. Pauline will be remembered for her kind and spirited nature, and always making sure others were taken care of before herself.

In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her husband Stanley McConvey, Sr.; their son, Stanley McConvey, Jr.; two brothers, Melvin and Francis Greenlaw; and two sisters, Marion Brown and Lois Greenlaw. Surviving are her granddaughter, Janice Knowles and companion Bobby Campbell of Calais; granddaughter, Tiara Knowles and companion Dustin Kennard of Calais; her sister Mable Foster of Calais; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jean and John Wood, and Suzette and Floyd Scott.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Calais Cemetery with Anthony Giard, Celebrant, officiating. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.MaysFuneralHome.com.