CHARLOTTE FLEMING MARCH 12, 1930 - APRIL 10, 2018

With great sadness the family of Charlotte Fleming ( Clark) announces her passing at Eastport Memorial Nursing Home on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Born in Milltown, Maine, the daughter of Fredrick and Hannah Clark, Charotte is survived by one daughter RoseMarie and her husband Hazen Townes; one grandson, Michael Townes and his wife Catrina; three great-grandsons Daniel, Nicholas, and Eric Townes; one great-granddaughter Meagan Hartford; one daughter-in-law, Lynnor Fleming; two granddaughters, Jennifer and Wendy Fleming; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by one son, Eugene J. Fleming; a life partner, William Healy; one sister, Thelma Hunnewell; three brothers Fredrick, James and John Clark; one granddaughter, Anna Marie Hartford. She worked for many years at Barnard’s Nursing Home and was also a member of Rebecca’s of Woodland for many years. Interment will be at Calais Cemetery at a later date. Many thanks to her exceptional neighbors and the wonderful staff of Eastport Memorial Nursing Home.