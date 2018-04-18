Baring Plantation – Frances B. Johnson, 82, passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Down East Community Hospital in Machias. Frances was born in Brighton, New York on June 24, 1935, daughter of Stanley and Grace (Neff) Burns.

Frances graduated from Monroe High School in Rochester, New York. Once her children became older, she started her career with Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester. While working there, she met her love, Terry Johnson, and they were united in marriage in the 1980’s. After both Frances and Terry retired from Eastman Kodak, they decided in 2002 to move to Baring. She was a member of Baring Baptist Church and enjoyed shopping, decorating, and in her younger years, dancing and camping.

In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her nine siblings and a granddaughter, Lindsay Ager. Surviving are her husband Terry Johnson of Baring; two children, Linda Ager of Jacksonville, Florida, and Steven Ager of Rochester, New York; four grandchildren, Jennifer Ager of Rochester, New York, Lisa Seeley and husband Kevin of Hilton, New York, Christopher Ager and wife Jackie of Hilton, New York, and James Duggan of Rochester, New York; four great-grandchildren, Mikey Seeley, Madelyn Seeley, Gauge Ager and Chase Ager; two sisters-in-law, Jean Joaquin and husband Joe of Old Town, and Marilyn Ross and husband Jeff of Norwich, Connecticut; a brother-in-law, Tim Johnson and wife Wendy of Baring; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Frances’ life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com