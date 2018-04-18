Lorna A. Ludden, 58, died Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Born in Calais, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Frederick J. and Ethel (Lee) Ludden Sr. She moved to Woonsocket as a young girl with her family. Lorna worked as a lumberjack for Fred’s Tree for several years.

She loved life and will be sadly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by two sisters, Freda Provost and her husband Normand of Harrisville, Rhode Island, and Dorothy Amadei and her husband Robert of Thompson, Connecticut, two nephews, three nieces and many cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Emery “Kim” Ludden and Frederick Ludden, Jr.

Burial will be in the Calais cemetery.