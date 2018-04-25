AMZA C. PAGE

Pleasant Point – Amza Cleveland Page, 60, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 due to prolonged health complications. Amza labored in construction as a roofer and pool/spa manufacturing in California, and larger/small engine repairman in Amsterdam, New York. His life was blessed with an abundance of friends and a family whom were proud to call him: Dad, Brother, Uncle, Amz and Sonny. He touched everyone he met. With a great stature, he packed a big clout of loyalty, honesty, and whether you liked it or not, character. He enjoyed living his life, sharing special moments by giving much to his family and friends.

Amza is survived by his sisters; Sharon A. Francis and husband James L. of Pleasant Point, Gloria J. Brant and husband Randy of Springfield, GA, Darlene Page of Amsterdam, New York, and Sheila Page of Fall River, Massachusetts; brothers, James Page and wife Laura of Windham, and Stephen Page of Amsterdam, NY; his son, Amza Page Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona; nieces, Chanel Page of Balston Spa, New York, Katasha Barry of Schenectady, New York, and Melissa Page of Bloomington, Indiana; nephews, Brandon Brant of Springfield, Georgia, and Eric Page of Windham; uncles Mel Soctomah and wife Joan of Pleasant Point, and Lawrence Socoby of Needham, Massachusetts; numerous cousins, along with a vastly extended family.

In keeping with Amza’s wishes, there will be no services. A private burial will take place at the Pleasant Point Tribal Cemetery. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.