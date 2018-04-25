FEBRUARY 18, 1924 - APRIL 10, 2018

Beulah (Sprague) Moore died April 10, 2018 at the age of 94. She was born February 18, 1924 in her parents’ home in Grand Lake Stream. She was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth (Lizzy) Sprague and Ernest (Pat) Sprague; her husband, John Moore; two brothers, Herbert Sprague and Percy Sprague; and sisters Anne Sprague, Patty Bryant and Wanda McClure.

She is survived by family members; Ruthie Williams and Ellen Williams, Rodger Sprague and his wife Jean, Robert Sprague and his wife Karen, Kenny Sprague and his wife Karen, James Williams and his wife Debbie, Anthony (Tony) Williams and his wife Judy.

Beulah was born, raised and lived in Grand Lake Stream until the last five years of her life which was spent at the Eastport Memorial Nursing Home. She made many friends with her wit and wisdom, (including some visitors!), and will be missed by the nurses and residents.