PRINCETON and SAN ANTONIO,TEXAS - John Fullerton, 65, died April 17, 2018 after a brief illness at a hospital in Fresno, California. He was born in Calais on September 25th, 1952, the son of John S. and Charlotte A. (Brown) Fullerton. John loved being with his wife in the truck, his pontoon boat and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He lived his life giving everything he had and everything he earned to others. He would give you 50 cents when he only had 1 dollar, all while smiling!

He is survived by the “Love of his Life”, his wife of 38 years Christine J. (MacArthur); children Jerrid and (Jenn) and Austin; two “like” daughters, (called him Dad) Sarah and Cassie; grandchildren, Lucas, Taylor, Cassidy, Kaylinn and Trevor Fullerton. Also surviving are his brothers Bill and (May), Ted and (Jill); father-in-law Ellis MacArthur; sisters and brothers-in law, Peggy and Mike, Skippy and Norma, Wayne and Billie, Diane and Alan, Jamie and Michelle, Tommy, Esther, Ricky; several nieces and nephews; and his canine companion “Pepper Jack.”

In addition to his parents and grandparents, John was predeceased by his daughters, Tanya and Jessica; brothers, Donnie Rae and Timothy; mother-in-law Ruby; and sisters and brother-in-law Sandra, Allard and Laura Lee.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.