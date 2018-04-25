JOHN W. BROWNE

Calais – John William Browne, 83, passed away on April 18, 2018 at a Bangor hospital. He was born January 9, 1935 in Winchester, Massachusetts, son of William and Helen (Dennehy) Browne.

John had spent his early years in Wakefield, MA where he graduated from Wakefield High School, class of 1953. He then went on to attend Northeastern University in Boston. As a young man, John was an avid skier and sailor.

He served his country for two years in the United States Army with a 1 ½ year assignment in Panama working as a chemist. He continued working as a chemist for the A.W. Chesterton Company in Groveland, MA until his retirement in 2001. John and his wife, Daune, moved to Calais in March of 2003.

Surviving are his beloved wife Daune Browne; one stepdaughter, Laura Albert and her husband Paul of Gatlinburg, TN; two stepsons, Eric Raciti and his wife Margaret of Reading, MA and Anthony Raciti and his wife Jennifer of Lexington, SC; three grandchildren, Amanda Rosewall, Nickolas Raciti and Jack Raciti and several nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brother, George in 1998 and his grandson, Connor Rosewall in 2017.

At John’s request, there will be no public viewing or service conducted. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.