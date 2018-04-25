Joshue Dale Berry, age 36, who was living in Augusta, Maine, passed away unexpectedly, March 1, 2018 in Old Town, Maine. Josh was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born August 15, 1981 to Frank Eugene Berry and Francis Arlene Bryson-Coburger. Josh grew up and spent most of his life in Machias where he was raised by Ron and Sylvia Pouliot. At 17 years old, Josh joined the U.S. Army as a heavy equipment mechanic and was stationed in Seoul, South Korea. He is survived by three beautiful daughters; McKayla Francine, age 10, Madison Elizabeth, age 5, and McKenzie Rae, age 1. He made many friends on his short journey on earth. He loved to tell jokes and could always brighten up someone’s day. Josh will be missed deeply by Shaele Walter and Katie Lee Smith, both mothers to his girls. Josh always stuck up for the people he loved, one of his best qualities. He will always be close to their hearts.

Joshue was predeceased by his beautiful baby girl Nevaeh Dawn Berry; his father, Frank Eugene Berry; and his brother, Michael Lee Bryson. Joshue was a wonderful soul, so likeable and also told the best stories. He was very loyal to his friends and fellow veterans. He didn’t have an easy life, but he had a good outlook and loved his daughters with all he had. Joshue loved his grandmother, Margaret Adkins, very much as she was near and dear to him. Military Honors will be held at a later date at Bayside Cemetery in Eastport, Maine.