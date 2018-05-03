BEVERLY N. CROSBY

Baileyville – Beverly Nan Crosby, 89, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018 surrounded by her loving family at Eastport Memorial Nursing Home. Beverly was born in Pembroke on February 15, 1929, daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Shannon) Suddy. She graduated from Pembroke High School and went to work retail and as a waitress in Portland. Beverly eventually returned home and married her love, Charles Crosby, on June 11, 1949 in Dennysville. They settled in Baileyville where Beverly raised her five children. She was a member of the People’s United Methodist Church in Baileyville, American Legion Auxiliary, Spednic Club, Women’s Bowling League and was a 4H leader. Beverly enjoyed and was proud of her sewing and cooking.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Charles; sister Inez Suddy; two infant siblings; daughter-in-law Cathy Crosby; and a son-in-law Danny McPhee. Surviving are her five children, Muriel McPhee, Diane Roderick, Frank Crosby and wife Sandra, Jerry Crosby and fiancé Nancy Treadwell, and Philip Crosby and wife Azalea, all of Baileyville; seven grandchildren, Candy Roderick and companion Jamie Crowe of Baileyville, Craig Roderick and fiancé Trina Nielsen, Stacy Crosby, Jennie Crosby, and Alison Bohanon and husband Brent, all of Baileyville, Lee Seelye and husband Chad of Alexander, and Dr. Elizabeth Crosby, of LaCrosse, WI; five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Taylor, Cameron, Catherine “Bugga”, and Asher; two great-great grandchildren, Claire and Mia; three sisters, Joyce Damon of Bangor, Caroline Robertson of Eastport, and Karen Seeley of Calais; four brothers, Albert Suddy and wife Anna of Veazie, Willard Suddy and wife Julia of Eastport, Clarence “Buck” Suddy and wife Jane of Eastport, and Allen Suddy and wife MaryAnne of Bangor; sister-in-law Constance Allen of Calais; brother-in-law Herbert Hallowell of Baileyville; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Roy and Jennie Kilby.

A celebration of Beverly’s life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018 at People’s United Methodist Church, Third Ave. and Summit St., Baileyville, where visiting hours will begin at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Her favorite color being red, the family encourages those attending to wear something red in remembrance of Beverly. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. A gathering will be held after the burial at the Spednic Club. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly’s memory may be made to the Spednic Club Scholarship Fund, c/o Muriel McPhee, 124 Broadway St., Baileyville, ME 04694. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.