CLARENCE F. MURPHY JR.

Baileyville – Clarence Franklin Murphy, Jr., 88, passed away on Saturday, April 28, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Clarence was born in Calais on October 2, 1929, son of Clarence and Alice (Wahl) Murphy.

After graduating from Woodland High School, Clarence worked for St. Croix Paper Co. before enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard. Following his Honorable Discharge, he returned home and started to work as a mason, and for many years had his own masonry company along with Doug Hogue. “Murph”, as he was called, was a member of Lewy’s Island Lodge #138 A.F. & A.M. in Princeton, St. Croix Chapter No. 17 Royal Arch Mason, Hugh De Payens Commandery No. 15, St. Croix Council No. 11, Schoodic Shrine Club of Washington County, Anah Temple Shrine in Bangor, member and Past Commander of W.T. Wren Post #23 American Legion of Baileyville, and was a life-member of International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen. Murph enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time at camp on the Lamb Farm.

In addition to his parents, Murph was predeceased by a son-in-law, Joseph McGovern; brother Ernest Murphy; and a sister, Joan Thorne. Surviving are his beloved wife of 62 years, Shirley (Sproat) Murphy; four childen, Thomas Delfonso of Florida, Cynthia McGovern of Machias, John Murphy of Baileyville, and Michael Murphy and wife Susan of Baileyville; five grandchildren, Erica Pike and companion Jason Croman of Alexander, Jessica Murphy and companion Andrew McBrine of Hermon, Melissa Pike of Corinna, Katie Murphy and companion Matthew Sawyer of Carmel, and Alexandra Lachapelle of Machias; four great-grandchildren, Connor Croman, Isabella Mathews, Ava Croman and Alayna McBrine; special family friends, Ella Robinson and Gerard Perry; and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Murph’s wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com