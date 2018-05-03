FREDERICK M. CURRIER

Perry – Frederick Michael Currier, 59, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2018 at a Bangor hospital. Fred was born to Frederick and Roberta (Smolinski) Currier on November 10, 1958 in Boston, Massachusetts. He grew up nearby in Quincy where he attended school and drummed with Sir Thomas More Drum and Bugle Corps during high school.

Fred met and fell in love with Sheila Marie Apt in Boston and together they moved to Maine in the 90’s. They began a life together that was complete once they had their daughter, Hannah and twin sons, Joshua and Ryan, but their dad usually referred to them as Princess, Joshy and Peanut. Fred was beyond proud when he became a grandfather to his beautiful Sophia, she was the light of his life and his reason for getting up each day.

He was a huge fan of the Red Sox, New England Patriots and NASCAR and loved to watch and play golf or go bowling. Fred also loved to talk, he enjoyed his living room chats with his mother-in-law, Dianne, and phone conversations with his brother-in-law, Royce. He looked forward to spending time with his mother, brothers and sister when they would travel to Maine to visit. Fred was a wonderful cook and began an annual tradition of making a prime rib dinner for his family. This will be one of the many memories they will forever cherish.

Fred was predeceased by his father, Frederick Currier. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sheila Apt; his loving mother, Roberta Currier of Massachusetts; three children, Hannah Currier and her daughter, Sophia, Joshua Currier and his companion Brooke who are expecting a son who will be known as Frederick Ryan or little Freddy, all of Perry and Ryan Currier, his wife, Krystle and their children, Kyendrah, Collin and Carson, all of Machiasport; two brothers, Stephen Currier and his wife Donna and Robert Currier and his wife Noreen, all of Massachusetts; sister Roberta McGrail of Massachusetts; mother-in-law Dianne Apt of Perry; two brothers-in-law, Royce Apt of Perry and Eric Apt of Massachusetts; two sisters-in-law, Annie Apt-Brackett of Perry and Diane Scalise of Florida; many nieces and nephews and his favorite cat Bandit.

A celebration of Fred’s life will begin with visitation from noon until 3 p.m. directly followed by a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m., on Saturday, April 28th at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com.