RALPH M. FLOOD

Cooper – Ralph Merle Flood, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 27, 2018 at Marshall Healthcare in Machias. Ralph was born in Cooper on January 26, 1930, one of nine children to George and Mary (Buck) Flood.

Ralph was a 4-H member and he attended school in Cooper until he started to help his father work in the woods. Along with his twin brother Rolfe, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War aboard the destroyer, USS Van Valkenburg, and on the submarine tender, USS Orion. While on leave, he married his love, Arline Day, on September 6, 1951. After his service, Ralph returned home and briefly worked at Georgia Pacific until deciding to become self-employed. Ralph mostly worked in the logging industry, but also took care of gravel and snowplowing town roads. Ralph worked his business along with his sons until retiring at the age of 65.

Ralph was a member of the American Legion for 47 years, holding offices as Post Commander, County and District Commander, District Service Officer, and in later years he was Chaplin for Sherman Brothers Post 3. He also served on many committees for State Convention. Ralph was a lifetime DAV (Disabled American Veterans) member also. Ralph served the Town of Cooper as a school board member, Constable, Road Commissioner, plowing the roads, and many years as Ballot Clerk for elections. Ralph was a lifelong active Grange member and the master of Cathance Grange number 510 until his death. He was the steward of Pomona Grange number 16 and a member of the Maine State Grange. Ralph was a member of Meddybemps Christian Church.

Ralph loved camping out, especially attending the Fryeburg Fair for many years and summers at Pleasant Lake and Meddybemps Lake, surrounded by family and Friends. There was always a campfire and singing in the evenings. His children remember Ralph singing to them on road trips and over breakfast. The boys dreaded the home haircuts.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by a son, Daniel Ralph Flood; granddaughter, Amy Jo Flood; great-granddaughter, Abigail Elizabeth Flood; three brothers, Hayden, Carroll and Arnold; and three sisters, Jeanette, Dorothy and Betty. Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years, Arline Flood; five children, Marcia Wheelock and husband Paul of Calais, Ronald Flood and wife Ann Marie of Cooper, Sandra Lyon and husband Denny of Cooper, Philip Flood and wife Karyn of Calais, and Eric Flood of Silver City, New Mexico; 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter; sister Kathleen Sadler of Bangor; his twin brother, Rolfe Flood of Bangor; brother-in-law Calvin White of Alexander; sister-in-law Lorraine Flood of Bangor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018 at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais, Maine. A celebration of Ralph’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 at Mays Funeral Home. Burial to follow at West Ridge Cemetery, Cooper. Following burial, please join the family for fellowship and refreshments at the Meddybemps Community Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.MaysFuneralHome.com