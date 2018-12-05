St. Croix No. 1 Firehouse Prepares for an Old-Fashioned Christmas

Members of the St. Croix No. 1 Fire House Association gathered on November 24th for the annual Hanging of the Greens. Pictured are: (front) Dick Barnard; (second row, left to right) Irene Moreside, Billie Parks; (third row, left to right) Cathy Walton, Mary Barnard, Barbara McLellan, Tom Parks; (fourth row, left to right) Ann Boyd, Gladys Greenlaw, Leah Calder, Kyle Kizziai, and Donny Dinsmore. (Photo by Kaileigh Deacon)

By Kaileigh Deacon

The Christmas season is a time when traditions hold even more meaning and remind people of what is most important. For a lot of people, Christmastime is when you gather with your family and friends to exchange gifts, eat food and enjoy each other’s company.

For the St. Croix No. 1 Firehouse Association, one of the ongoing traditions has been to thank the community for all their support and encouragement over the year. For the last fifteen years, the association has done this with a party. Not just any party – they host an old-fashioned Christmas party where the community can come together and celebrate the holiday.

The night consists of a potluck meal provided by the members of the association, live music and of course, a visit by the man in red himself, Santa Claus. It is a party honoring tradition with home-cooked meals, the company of good friends and family and the Christmas spirit. The meal offers everything from turkey to baked beans, ham, homemade rolls, and other dishes that make it feel like a proper New England holiday.

It wouldn’t be a visit from Santa Claus if there weren’t any presents, and every kid that comes to the Christmas party will leave with one. Santa will also visit with kids ages 1-92 and hear any last-minute additions to Christmas lists.

The adults might not go home empty-handed either. On Saturday, November 24th, the members of the St. Croix No. 1 Fire House Association gathered for the hanging of the greens and decorating of the station contributed by Mingo’s Evergreen. Every year Mingo’s partners with the firehouse to donate this greenery and at the end of the evening on the night of the party, these wreaths and centerpieces are given away by a drawing.

The association would like to thank everyone that has helped them with this and all their other events, whether through donation or support. The Christmas party will be held on December 8 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There is no admission cost, but as the evening is a potluck meal, association members encourage attendees to bring a dish to share with everyone. All are welcome to attend and enjoy a home-cooked meal and a good old-fashioned Christmas party.